FAQ
Providers
Team
Blog
Download
Better finds
the money your health insurance owes you.
Get paid back by your health insurance for your out-of-network medical bills.
You pay out-of-pocket healthcare bills.
You never send them to your health insurance to get paid back.
The receipts are sitting in a drawer.
Give us your receipts.
We do the work to get you paid back.
Download Better in the App Store
How it works
Send us your out-of-pocket medical bills.
- Just take a photo in our app or email us your bills.
- The Better app will do the rest.
We scan your bills and contact your health insurance.
- Better works behind the scenes to get you your money.
- Better will also find and correct billing errors.
Get your money back ASAP.
- Better is currently 100% free while in beta!
- In the future, we will charge 10% of what we earn for you.
- We only get paid if you get paid!
Download Better in the App Store
Better is safe and secure.
Better always keeps your health information encrypted.
Your personal information is only used to process claims.
We file claims for any out-of-pocket expenses.
Therapy
Psychiatry
Acupuncture
Chiropractor
Optometry
Dental Care
Laboratory Work
Medication
We file claims with any insurance:
Still have questions? Try our
FAQ
.
or
Email us at
support@getbetter.co
.
FAQ
Providers
Team
Blog
© 2016 GET BETTER, INC.